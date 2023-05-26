Fairchild Air Force Base Refuels Northern Edge 23-1

A U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker from Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington, refuels an F-22 Raptor from Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, during Northern Edge 23-1, May 10, 2023. NE 23-1 provides the opportunity for U.S. military personnel to sharpen their skills; to practice tactics, techniques, and procedures; to improve command, control and communication relationships; and to develop cooperative plans and programs.(U.S. Air Force photo by 2nd Lt. Ariana Wilkinson)

