    Fairchild Air Force Base Refuels Northern Edge 23-1 [Image 4 of 5]

    Fairchild Air Force Base Refuels Northern Edge 23-1

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, UNITED STATES

    05.10.2023

    Photo by 2nd Lt. Ariana Wilkinson 

    92nd Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    A U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker from Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington, refuels an F-22 Raptor from Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, during Northern Edge 23-1, May 10, 2023. NE 23-1 provides the opportunity for U.S. military personnel to sharpen their skills; to practice tactics, techniques, and procedures; to improve command, control and communication relationships; and to develop cooperative plans and programs.(U.S. Air Force photo by 2nd Lt. Ariana Wilkinson)

    Northern Edge KC-135 Stratotanker Aerial Refueling F-22

