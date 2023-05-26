Fairchild Air Force Base Refuels Northern Edge 23-1

A U.S. Air Force F-16C Fighting Falcon from the 18th Aggressor Squadron, Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, flies beside a KC-135 Stratotanker after refueling during Northern Edge 23-1, May 10, 2023. NE 23-1 demonstrates the U.S. commitment to the region by building interoperability, multilateral cooperative arrangements with our allies and partners, advancing common interests and ensuring a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Air Force photo by 2nd Lt. Ariana Wilkinson)

