Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Fairchild Air Force Base Refuels Northern Edge 23-1 [Image 2 of 5]

    Fairchild Air Force Base Refuels Northern Edge 23-1

    EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, AK, UNITED STATES

    05.10.2023

    Photo by 2nd Lt. Ariana Wilkinson 

    92nd Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    A U.S. Air Force F-16C Fighting Falcon from the 18th Aggressor Squadron, Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, flies beside a KC-135 Stratotanker after refueling during Northern Edge 23-1, May 10, 2023. NE 23-1 demonstrates the U.S. commitment to the region by building interoperability, multilateral cooperative arrangements with our allies and partners, advancing common interests and ensuring a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Air Force photo by 2nd Lt. Ariana Wilkinson)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.10.2023
    Date Posted: 05.30.2023 20:04
    Photo ID: 7826199
    VIRIN: 230509-F-SS550-1181
    Resolution: 5413x3613
    Size: 2.14 MB
    Location: EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, AK, US 
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fairchild Air Force Base Refuels Northern Edge 23-1 [Image 5 of 5], by 2nd Lt. Ariana Wilkinson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Fairchild Air Force Base Refuels Northern Edge 23-1
    Fairchild Air Force Base Refuels Northern Edge 23-1
    Fairchild Air Force Base Refuels Northern Edge 23-1
    Fairchild Air Force Base Refuels Northern Edge 23-1
    Fairchild Air Force Base Refuels Northern Edge 23-1

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Northern Edge Aerial Refueling KC-135 Fairchild F-16C

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT