Fairchild Air Force Base Refuels Northern Edge 23-1

A U.S. Air Force F-16C Fighting Falcon from the 18th Aggressor Squadron, Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, prepares to receive fuel from a KC-135 Stratotanker assigned to the 92d Air Refueling Wing during Northern Edge 23-1, May 10, 2023. NE 23-1 provides effective, flexible and capabilities-centered joint forces, ready for deployment worldwide, and enables real-world proficiency in detection, identification and tracking of units at sea, in the air and on land, and response to multiple crises. (U.S. Air Force photo by 2nd Lt. Ariana Wilkinson)

