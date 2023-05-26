Fairchild Air Force Base Refuels Northern Edge 23-1

A U.S. Air Force F-22 Raptor assigned to Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska flies over the Alaskan mountain range during Northern Edge 23-1, May 10, 2023. NE 23-1 allows the U.S. Joint Force to more fully develop Joint All-Domain Operations (JADO) concepts through exercises and experimentation for application in operations around the world. (U.S. Air Force photo by 2nd Lt. Ariana Wilkinson)

