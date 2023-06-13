Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Reprogramming on the edge at Northern Edge 23-1

    Fairchild Air Force Base Refuels Northern Edge 23-1

    Photo By 2nd Lt. Ariana Wilkinson | A U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker from Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington,...... read more read more

    32542, FL, UNITED STATES

    06.20.2023

    Story by 1st Lt. Benjamin Aronson 

    350th Spectrum Warfare Wing

    EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, Fla. – The Crows took flight north to participate in Northern Edge 23-1 (NE 23-1), where they supported reprogramming requirements for aircraft for the U.S. Air Force, Navy and Marines as they exercised together with international partners in Alaska featuring more than 150 aircraft, five ships and thousands of U.S. service members.

    The Alaskan-based exercise welcomed for the first time the United Kingdom Royal Air Force (RAF) and the Royal Australian Air Force (RAAF) to train alongside U.S. forces on joint, multinational and multi-domain operations fostering interoperability while improving the combat readiness of the participating forces.

    “The main objective we were trying to achieve as the 350th Spectrum Warfare Wing was to execute a practice of Crowd Source Flight Data (CSFD) and attempt to stress the system,” said U.S. Air Force Capt. Mark Edwards, 16th Electronic Warfare Squadron B-52 flight commander. “We were looking for a wing-level integrated approach to help shape reprogramming efforts throughout Northern Edge 23-1.”

    The process of CSFD involves leveraging all the systems’ data from all platforms to enhance and develop capabilities to improve the lethality and survivability of Combat and Mobility Air Force assets, battle management and readiness, and platform development.

    The 16th EWS, 513rd EWS, 453rd EWS and 36th EWS all participated in NE 23-1, supporting various aircraft and reprogramming efforts ranging from bombers to fighters, including all the F-35s of the Air Force, Navy and Marine Corps.

    “We were in Alaska in order to refine the more intricate details of the reprogramming effort, to solidify those internal processes and external communications,” said U.S. Marine Corps Master Sgt. Haremza Landon, 513th EWS electronic warfare chief. “The reprogramming effort we do is to make sure that when the mission data is released, it coincides with the mission units are trying to fly and it enables their lethality and survivability.”

    While the 513th EWS led the way for F-35 reprogramming efforts across the three branches and five squadrons, the 453rd EWS and 16th EWS coordinated on bomber MDFs. The 453rd EWS uploaded data into the Electromagnetic Warfare Management System (EWDMS), a central data repository for mission data, where the data was downloaded and reviewed for future programing updates by the 16th EWS. Lastly, the 36th EWS supported the F-22 community with their MDF reprogramming here at Eglin, AFB, FL.

    Participating in this exercise provided the Crows an opportunity work with mission partners in person, allowing for a better understanding of the critical role EW plays in the joint forces’ operations. Educating mission partners in person allowed for key partnerships to be developed and concepts to be better conveyed about the impact of the EMS on all aspects of battle.

    “One of the things that worked really well was just being on the ground and collaborating with the squadrons we support,” said Landon. “Being able to be there in person just drives home that we are all fighting the same fight and enabling the warfighter.”

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 06.20.2023
    Date Posted: 06.20.2023 11:15
    Story ID: 447528
    Location: 32542, FL, US
    Web Views: 10
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Reprogramming on the edge at Northern Edge 23-1, by 1st Lt. Benjamin Aronson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    Fairchild Air Force Base Refuels Northern Edge 23-1

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    EMS
    Northern Edge
    350 SWW
    NE23

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT