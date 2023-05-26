62d Operations Support Squadron Change of Command

U.S Air Force Lt. Col. Ryan Rossi, 62d Operations Support Squadron commander, renders his first salute to his squadron during the 62d OSS Change of Command ceremony at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, May 25, 2023.The change of command signifies the passing of responsibilities from the outgoing commander to the new commander. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Colleen Anthony)

