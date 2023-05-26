Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    62d Operations Support Squadron Change of Command [Image 5 of 5]

    62d Operations Support Squadron Change of Command

    UNITED STATES

    05.25.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Colleen Anthony 

    62nd Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    U.S Air Force Lt. Col. Ryan Rossi, 62d Operations Support Squadron commander, renders his first salute to his squadron during the 62d OSS Change of Command ceremony at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, May 25, 2023.The change of command signifies the passing of responsibilities from the outgoing commander to the new commander. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Colleen Anthony)

    Date Taken: 05.25.2023
    Date Posted: 05.30.2023 19:37
    Photo ID: 7826147
    VIRIN: 230525-F-TT585-1044
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 11.5 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    This work, 62d Operations Support Squadron Change of Command [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Colleen Anthony, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    OSS
    Change of Command

