62d Operations Support Squadron Change of Command

U.S Air Force Col. Sergio Anaya, left, 62d Operation Group commander, pins the Meritorious Service Medal on Lt. Col Jeff Henderson, 62d Operations Support Squadron outgoing commander, during the 62d OSS Change of Command ceremony at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, May 25, 2023. Henderson served as a C-17 Globemaster III instructor and evaluator pilot prior to his position as 62d OSS squadron commander. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Colleen Anthony)

