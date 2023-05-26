Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    62d Operations Support Squadron Change of Command [Image 1 of 5]

    62d Operations Support Squadron Change of Command

    JOINT BASE LEWIS MCCHORD, WA, UNITED STATES

    05.25.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Colleen Anthony 

    62nd Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    U.S Air Force Col. Sergio Anaya, left, 62d Operation Group commander, Lt. Col Jeff Henderson, center, 62d Operations Support Squadron outgoing commander, and Lt. Col. Ryan Rossi, 62d OSS incoming commander, stand at attention during the 62d OSS Change of Command ceremony at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, May 25, 2023.The 62d OSS’s 260 military and civilian members support diverse functions that include intelligence, weather, aircrew flight equipment, airfield operations, current corporations , readiness, aircrew training, and tactics.(U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Colleen Anthony)

    This work, 62d Operations Support Squadron Change of Command [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Colleen Anthony, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    OSS
    Change of Command

