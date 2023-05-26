62d Operations Support Squadron Change of Command

U.S Air Force Col. Sergio Anaya, left, 62d Operation Group commander, Lt. Col Jeff Henderson, center, 62d Operations Support Squadron outgoing commander, and Lt. Col. Ryan Rossi, 62d OSS incoming commander, stand at attention during the 62d OSS Change of Command ceremony at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, May 25, 2023.The 62d OSS’s 260 military and civilian members support diverse functions that include intelligence, weather, aircrew flight equipment, airfield operations, current corporations , readiness, aircrew training, and tactics.(U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Colleen Anthony)

