U.S Air Force Col. Sergio Anaya, 62d Operation Group commander, delivers his opening remarks at the 62d Operations Support Squadron Change of Command ceremony at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, May 25, 2023. During change of command ceremonies, it is customary for the group commander to speak first followed by the outgoing squadron commander and ending with the newly instated squadron commander. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Colleen Anthony)

