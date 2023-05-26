U.S Air Force Lt. Col. Ryan Rossi, right, 62d Operations Support Squadron commander, assumes command from Col. Sergio Anaya, 62d Operation Group commander, during the 62d OSS Change of Command ceremony at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, May 25, 2023. The change of command signifies the passing of responsibilities from the outgoing commander to the new commander. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Colleen Anthony)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.25.2023 Date Posted: 05.30.2023 19:37 Photo ID: 7826146 VIRIN: 230525-F-TT585-1035 Resolution: 3978x2647 Size: 4.77 MB Location: US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 62d Operations Support Squadron Change of Command [Image 5 of 5], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.