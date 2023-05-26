Gen. Narongpan Jittkaewtae, Commander-in-Chief, Royal Thai Army and Maj. Gen. Bret Daugherty, the adjutant general, share a laugh at the Washington National Guard Museum at Camp Murray, Wash on May 25, 2023. During the visit to Camp Murray, Jittkaewtae and his staff got a better understanding of the Washington National Guard’s force structure, training and abilities. (U.S. National Guard photo by Joseph Siemandel)
Royal Thai Army Commander visits Washington National Guard leaders
