Royal Thai Army Commander visits Washington National Guard leaders

Gen. Narongpan Jittkaewtae, Commander-in-Chief, Royal Thai Army and Maj. Gen. Bret Daugherty, the adjutant general and staffs take part in a group photo at Camp Murray, Wash on May 25, 2023. During the visit to Camp Murray, Jittkaewtae and his staff got a better understanding of the Washington National Guard’s force structure, training and abilities. (U.S. National Guard photo by Joseph Siemandel)

