Royal Thai Army Commander visits Washington National Guard leaders

Gen. Narongpan Jittkaewtae, Commander-in-Chief, Royal Thai Army, sits with Maj. Gen. Bret Daugherty, the adjutant general (center) and Brig. Gen. Dan Dent, commanding general, Washington Army National Guard at the Washington National Guard Museum at Camp Murray, Wash on May 25, 2023. During the visit to Camp Murray, Jittkaewtae and his staff got a better understanding of the Washington National Guard’s force structure, training and abilities. (U.S. National Guard photo by Joseph Siemandel)

