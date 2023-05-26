Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Royal Thai Army Commander visits Washington National Guard leaders [Image 2 of 5]

    Royal Thai Army Commander visits Washington National Guard leaders

    CAMP MURRAY, WA, UNITED STATES

    05.25.2023

    Photo by Joseph Siemandel  

    Joint Force Headquarters - Washington National Guard

    Gen. Narongpan Jittkaewtae, Commander-in-Chief, Royal Thai Army and Maj. Gen. Bret Daugherty, the adjutant general (center) discuss old artillery pieces at the Washington National Guard Museum at Camp Murray, Wash on May 25, 2023. During the visit to Camp Murray, Jittkaewtae and his staff got a better understanding of the Washington National Guard’s force structure, training and abilities. (U.S. National Guard photo by Joseph Siemandel)

    Date Taken: 05.25.2023
    Date Posted: 05.30.2023 17:51
    Photo ID: 7825947
    VIRIN: 230525-D-MN117-340
    Resolution: 5112x3468
    Size: 6.12 MB
    Location: CAMP MURRAY, WA, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Royal Thai Army Commander visits Washington National Guard leaders [Image 5 of 5], by Joseph Siemandel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    State Partnership Program
    National Guard
    Washington National Guard
    Kingdom of Thailand

