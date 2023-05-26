Two Alaska Security Forces Airmen honored during National Police Week

Law enforcement officers from across the country hold candles to pay tribute to law enforcement officers who were killed in the line of duty during a candlelight vigil on the National Mall in Washington, D.C. May 13, 2023. After a long process of gathering the information, routing, and submitting the two fallen Airmen, they were finally approved to be added to the memorial. Their names were then engraved on the memorial and read at the 35th Annual Candlelight Vigil during National Police Week. (U.S. Air Force photo by Abigail Meyer)

