Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Two Alaska Security Forces Airmen honored during National Police Week [Image 1 of 6]

    Two Alaska Security Forces Airmen honored during National Police Week

    UNITED STATES

    06.12.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    Pacific Air Forces Public Affairs

    Timothy Gerald, center, a member of the Senior Executive Service, is the Deputy Director of Security Forces, Deputy Chief of Staff for Logistics, Engineering and Force Protection, Headquarters U.S. Air Force, speaks to families of fallen defenders at a family appreciation event hosted by the Air Force Security Forces Association Eagle Chapter at the Pentagon, Va., May 12, 2023. The security forces Airmen’s names were dedicated on the National Law Enforcement Memorial in Washington, D.C. (U.S. Air Force photo by Abigail Meyer)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.12.2021
    Date Posted: 05.30.2023 15:08
    Photo ID: 7825435
    VIRIN: 230512-F-XX000-0002
    Resolution: 4572x3153
    Size: 8.71 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Two Alaska Security Forces Airmen honored during National Police Week [Image 6 of 6], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Two Alaska Security Forces Airmen honored during National Police Week
    Two Alaska Security Forces Airmen honored during National Police Week
    Two Alaska Security Forces Airmen honored during National Police Week
    Two Alaska Security Forces Airmen honored during National Police Week
    Two Alaska Security Forces Airmen honored during National Police Week
    Two Alaska Security Forces Airmen honored during National Police Week

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Two Alaska Security Forces Airmen honored during National Police Week

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    National Law Enforcement Memorial

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT