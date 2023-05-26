Timothy Gerald, center, a member of the Senior Executive Service, is the Deputy Director of Security Forces, Deputy Chief of Staff for Logistics, Engineering and Force Protection, Headquarters U.S. Air Force, speaks to families of fallen defenders at a family appreciation event hosted by the Air Force Security Forces Association Eagle Chapter at the Pentagon, Va., May 12, 2023. The security forces Airmen’s names were dedicated on the National Law Enforcement Memorial in Washington, D.C. (U.S. Air Force photo by Abigail Meyer)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.12.2021 Date Posted: 05.30.2023 15:08 Photo ID: 7825435 VIRIN: 230512-F-XX000-0002 Resolution: 4572x3153 Size: 8.71 MB Location: US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Two Alaska Security Forces Airmen honored during National Police Week [Image 6 of 6], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.