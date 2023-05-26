Members of the National Law Enforcement Officer Memorial Fund board and guest speakers stand at the 35th annual candlelight vigil at the National Mall in Washington, D.C. May 13, 2023. The vigil recognized law enforcement officers killed in the line of duty whose names were dedicated on the National Law Enforcement Memorial in Washington, D.C. Five hundred and fifty-six names were read aloud in front of a crowd of thousands. (U.S. Air Force photo by Abigail Meyer)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.13.2021 Date Posted: 05.30.2023 15:08 Photo ID: 7825438 VIRIN: 230512-F-XX000-0022 Resolution: 6047x4023 Size: 12.92 MB Location: US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Two Alaska Security Forces Airmen honored during National Police Week [Image 6 of 6], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.