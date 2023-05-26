Attendees light candles in remembrance of law enforcement officers killed in the line of duty during a candlelight vigil on the National Mall in Washington, D.C. May 13, 2023. The National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial in Washington D.C. is the nation’s monument to peace officers who have died in the line of duty—and two U.S. Air Force Airmen from Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska were honored during the 35th Annual Candlelight Vigil, May 13. (U.S. Air Force photo by Abigail Meyer)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.13.2021 Date Posted: 05.30.2023 15:08 Photo ID: 7825437 VIRIN: 230512-F-XX000-0031 Resolution: 5282x3691 Size: 7.59 MB Location: US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Two Alaska Security Forces Airmen honored during National Police Week [Image 6 of 6], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.