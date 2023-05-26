Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Two Alaska Security Forces Airmen honored during National Police Week [Image 5 of 6]

    Two Alaska Security Forces Airmen honored during National Police Week

    UNITED STATES

    06.13.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    Pacific Air Forces Public Affairs

    An Air Force chief master sergeant stands to pay tribute to Air Force security forces members whose names were read during a roll call at the 35th annual candlelight vigil at the National Mall in Washington, D.C. May 13, 2023. The vigil recognized law enforcement officers killed in the line of duty whose names were dedicated on the U.S. National Law Enforcement Memorial in Washington, D.C. Five hundred and fifty-six names were read aloud in front of a crowd of thousands. (U.S. Air Force photo by Abigail Meyer)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.13.2021
    Date Posted: 05.30.2023 15:08
    Photo ID: 7825439
    VIRIN: 230512-F-XX000-0027
    Resolution: 3380x4318
    Size: 8.85 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Two Alaska Security Forces Airmen honored during National Police Week [Image 6 of 6], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Two Alaska Security Forces Airmen honored during National Police Week
    Two Alaska Security Forces Airmen honored during National Police Week
    Two Alaska Security Forces Airmen honored during National Police Week
    Two Alaska Security Forces Airmen honored during National Police Week
    Two Alaska Security Forces Airmen honored during National Police Week
    Two Alaska Security Forces Airmen honored during National Police Week

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Two Alaska Security Forces Airmen honored during National Police Week

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    National Law Enforcement Memorial

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT