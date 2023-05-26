Two Alaska Security Forces Airmen honored during National Police Week

An Air Force chief master sergeant stands to pay tribute to Air Force security forces members whose names were read during a roll call at the 35th annual candlelight vigil at the National Mall in Washington, D.C. May 13, 2023. The vigil recognized law enforcement officers killed in the line of duty whose names were dedicated on the U.S. National Law Enforcement Memorial in Washington, D.C. Five hundred and fifty-six names were read aloud in front of a crowd of thousands. (U.S. Air Force photo by Abigail Meyer)

Date Taken: 06.13.2021 Date Posted: 05.30.2023