    MAINEiacs Aim Arctic High [Image 11 of 12]

    MAINEiacs Aim Arctic High

    NORWAY

    05.29.2023

    Photo by Master Sgt. Andrew Sinclair 

    101st Air Refueling Wing/Public Affairs

    A Norwegian F-35 Lightning II receives fuel from a MAINEiac KC-135 Stratotanker above the Arctic Circle, May 29, 2023. The crews are taking part in Arctic Challenge Exercise 2023, a live fly exercise that serves to advance arctic security initiatives and enhance interoperability in the increasingly dynamic and contested region.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.29.2023
    Date Posted: 05.30.2023 09:01
    Photo ID: 7824491
    VIRIN: 230529-Z-IA789-0081
    Resolution: 5472x3648
    Size: 11.96 MB
    Location: NO
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MAINEiacs Aim Arctic High [Image 12 of 12], by MSgt Andrew Sinclair, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USAFE
    Arctic
    High North
    Arctic Security
    ACE23
    Arctic Challenge 2023

