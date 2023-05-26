Three Norwegian F-35s wait in formation as the rest of their team receives fuel from a MAINEiac KC-135 Stratotanker above the Arctic Circle, May 29, 2023. The crews are taking part in Arctic Challenge Exercise 2023, a live fly exercise that serves to advance arctic security initiatives and enhance interoperability in the increasingly dynamic and contested region.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.29.2023 Date Posted: 05.30.2023 09:01 Photo ID: 7824489 VIRIN: 230529-Z-IA789-0079 Resolution: 5274x3516 Size: 11.21 MB Location: NO Web Views: 8 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, MAINEiacs Aim Arctic High [Image 12 of 12], by MSgt Andrew Sinclair, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.