Two Norwegian F-35s wait in formation as the rest of their team receives fuel from a MAINEiac KC-135 Stratotanker above the Arctic Circle, May 29, 2023. The crews are taking part in Arctic Challenge Exercise 2023, a live fly exercise that serves to advance arctic security initiatives and enhance interoperability in the increasingly dynamic and contested region.
|05.29.2023
|05.30.2023 09:01
|7824488
|230529-Z-IA789-0078
|3648x5472
|15.07 MB
|NO
|4
|1
This work, MAINEiacs Aim Arctic High [Image 12 of 12], by MSgt Andrew Sinclair, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
