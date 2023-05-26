MAINEiacs Aim Arctic High

A Norwegian F-35 Lightning II closes the gap for a mid-air refueling from a Maine Air National Guard KC-135 Stratotanker above the Arctic Circle, May 29, 2023. The crews are participating in a live fly exercise that serves to advance arctic security initiatives and enhance interoperability in the increasingly dynamic and contested region.

