A Norwegian F-35 Lightning II closes the gap for a mid-air refueling from a Maine Air National Guard KC-135 Stratotanker above the Arctic Circle, May 29, 2023. The crews are participating in a live fly exercise that serves to advance arctic security initiatives and enhance interoperability in the increasingly dynamic and contested region.
|Date Taken:
|05.29.2023
|Date Posted:
|05.30.2023 09:01
|Photo ID:
|7824493
|VIRIN:
|230529-Z-IA789-0083
|Resolution:
|3648x5472
|Size:
|10.22 MB
|Location:
|NO
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, MAINEiacs Aim Arctic High [Image 12 of 12], by MSgt Andrew Sinclair, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
