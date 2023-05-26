A Norwegian F-35 Lightning II waits in formation as the rest of the team receives fuel from a MAINEiac KC-135 Stratotanker above the Arctic Circle, May 29, 2023. The crews are taking part in Arctic Challenge Exercise 2023, a live fly exercise that serves to advance arctic security initiatives and enhance interoperability in the increasingly dynamic and contested region.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.29.2023 Date Posted: 05.30.2023 09:01 Photo ID: 7824490 VIRIN: 230529-Z-IA789-0080 Resolution: 4360x2907 Size: 5.62 MB Location: NO Web Views: 14 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, MAINEiacs Aim Arctic High [Image 12 of 12], by MSgt Andrew Sinclair, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.