U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Tern Change of Command

Lt. j.g. Nolan Salyer (right) salutes Lt. Joseph Blinsky (left) during the U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Tern (WPB 87343) change of command ceremony held at Yerba Buena Island on July 9, 2018. During the ceremony, Lt. j.g. Salyer relieved Lt. Blinsky as the commanding officer of Tern.

Date Taken: 07.09.2018 Location: SAN FRANCISCO, CA, US