U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Tern Change of Command

Lt. Joseph Blinsky (left) and Capt. Anthony Ceraolo (right) pose for a picture during the U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Tern (WPB 87343) change of command ceremony held at Yerba Buena Island on July 9, 2018. During the ceremony, Lt. j.g. Nolan Salyer relieved Lt. Blinsky as the commanding officer of Tern.

