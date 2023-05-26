U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Tern Change of Command

Lt. Joseph Blinsky delivers remarks during the U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Tern (WBP 87343) change of command ceremony held at Yerba Buena Island on July 9, 2018. During the ceremony, Lt. j.g. Nolan Salyer relieved Lt. Blinsky as the commanding officer of Tern.

Date Taken: 07.09.2018
Location: SAN FRANCISCO, CA, US