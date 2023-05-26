U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Tern Change of Command

Lt. Joseph Blinsky (left), Capt. Anthony Ceraolo (middle), and Lt. j.g. Nolan Salyer (right) pose for a picture during the U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Tern (WPB 87343) change of command ceremony held at Yerba Buena Island on July 9, 2018. During the ceremony, Lt. j.g. Salyer relieved Lt. Blinsky as the commanding officer of Tern.
|Date Taken:
|07.09.2018
|Date Posted:
|05.30.2023 00:53
|Photo ID:
|7824095
|VIRIN:
|180907-G-G2014-002
|Resolution:
|3820x2848
|Size:
|0 B
|Location:
|SAN FRANCISCO, CA, US
|Web Views:
|62
|Downloads:
|0
