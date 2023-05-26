Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Tern Change of Command [Image 1 of 6]

    U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Tern Change of Command

    SAN FRANCISCO, HI, UNITED STATES

    07.09.2018

    Lt. Joseph Blinsky (left) salutes Capt. Anthony Ceraolo (middle), Commander of U.S. Coast Guard Sector San Francisco, during the U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Tern (WPB 87343) change of command ceremony held at Yerba Buena Island on July 9, 2018. During the ceremony, Lt. j.g. Nolan Salyer (right) relieved Lt. Blinsky as the commanding officer of Tern.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.09.2018
    Date Posted: 05.30.2023 00:53
    Photo ID: 7824082
    VIRIN: 180907-G-G2014-001
    Resolution: 2847x2127
    Size: 0 B
    Location: SAN FRANCISCO, HI, US
    Change of Command Ceremony
    San Francisco
    Joseph Blinsky
    USCGC Tern (WPB 87343)
    Nolan Salyer
    Anthony Ceraolo

