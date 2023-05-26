Nimitz Conducts Flight Ops

230527-N-MH015-2029 PACIFIC OCEAN (May 27, 2023) An F/A-18E Super Hornet from the “Kestrels” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 137, left, and an F/A-18F Super Hornet from the “Mighty Shrikes” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 94 launch from the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68). Nimitz is in U.S. 7th Fleet conducting routine operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Joseph Calabrese)

