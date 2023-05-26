Sailor Performs Anti-Corrosion Maintenance On Gun Mount

230527-N-NX635-1164 PACIFIC OCEAN (May 27, 2023) U.S. Navy Gunner's Mate Seaman Matthew Jimino, from Tuftonboro, N.H., performs anti-corrosion maintenance on a .50 caliber gun mount aboard the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68). Nimitz is in U.S. 7th Fleet conducting routine operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Caylen McCutcheon)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.26.2023 Date Posted: 05.27.2023 14:53 Photo ID: 7821915 VIRIN: 230527-N-NX635-1164 Resolution: 6140x4912 Size: 3.02 MB Location: PACIFIC OCEAN