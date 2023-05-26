Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Nimitz Conducts Flight Ops [Image 21 of 35]

    Nimitz Conducts Flight Ops

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    05.27.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Joseph Calabrese 

    USS Nimitz (CVN 68)   

    230527-N-MH015-2051 PACIFIC OCEAN (May 27, 2023) An F/A-18E Super Hornet from the “Blue Diamonds” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 146 launches from the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68). Nimitz is in U.S. 7th Fleet conducting routine operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Joseph Calabrese)

    Date Taken: 05.27.2023
    Date Posted: 05.27.2023 14:53
    Photo ID: 7821906
    VIRIN: 230527-N-MH015-2051
    Resolution: 4251x3036
    Size: 3.18 MB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Nimitz Conducts Flight Ops [Image 35 of 35], by PO2 Joseph Calabrese, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Nimitz
    Pacific Ocean
    Carrier

