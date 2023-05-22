Sailor Performs Pre-Fire Maintenance On Firearm

230527-N-NX635-1047 PACIFIC OCEAN (May 27, 2023) U.S. Navy Gunner's Mate Seaman David Dalton, from Modesto, Calif., performs maintenance on a .50 caliber machine gun assembly in the armory aboard the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68). Nimitz is in U.S. 7th Fleet conducting routine operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Caylen McCutcheon)

