Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Exercise Spring Storm 23 Concludes with Explosive HIMARS Night Live Fire [Image 1 of 9]

    Exercise Spring Storm 23 Concludes with Explosive HIMARS Night Live Fire

    TAPA, ESTONIA

    05.25.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Agustin Montanez 

    113th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Soldiers assigned to the Blackhawk Battery, 1st Battalion, 14th Field Artillery Regiment, 75th Field Artillery Brigade, fire an M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket System during a night live fire training as part of Exercise Spring Storm 23 held at Camp Tapa, Estonia, May 25, 2023. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Agustín Montañez)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.25.2023
    Date Posted: 05.26.2023 09:44
    Photo ID: 7820365
    VIRIN: 230525-Z-XG945-1025
    Resolution: 6070x4047
    Size: 1.24 MB
    Location: TAPA, EE 
    Web Views: 22
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Exercise Spring Storm 23 Concludes with Explosive HIMARS Night Live Fire [Image 9 of 9], by SSG Agustin Montanez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Exercise Spring Storm 23 Concludes with Explosive HIMARS Night Live Fire
    Exercise Spring Storm 23 Concludes with Explosive HIMARS Night Live Fire
    Exercise Spring Storm 23 Concludes with Explosive HIMARS Night Live Fire
    Exercise Spring Storm 23 Concludes with Explosive HIMARS Night Live Fire
    Exercise Spring Storm 23 Concludes with Explosive HIMARS Night Live Fire
    Exercise Spring Storm 23 Concludes with Explosive HIMARS Night Live Fire
    Exercise Spring Storm 23 Concludes with Explosive HIMARS Night Live Fire
    Exercise Spring Storm 23 Concludes with Explosive HIMARS Night Live Fire
    Exercise Spring Storm 23 Concludes with Explosive HIMARS Night Live Fire

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    HIMARS
    EUCOM
    USArmy
    StrongerTogether
    SteadfastandLoyal
    VictoryCorps

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT