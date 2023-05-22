U.S. Soldiers assigned to the Blackhawk Battery, 1st Battalion, 14th Field Artillery Regiment, 75th Field Artillery Brigade, fire an M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket System during a night live fire training as part of Exercise Spring Storm 23 held at Camp Tapa, Estonia, May 25, 2023. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Agustín Montañez)
|Date Taken:
|05.25.2023
|Date Posted:
|05.26.2023 09:45
|Photo ID:
|7820390
|VIRIN:
|230525-Z-XG945-1053
|Resolution:
|5733x3822
|Size:
|1.76 MB
|Location:
|TAPA, EE
|Web Views:
|10
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Exercise Spring Storm 23 Concludes with Explosive HIMARS Night Live Fire [Image 9 of 9], by SSG Agustin Montanez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
