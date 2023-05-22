U.S. Soldiers assigned to the Blackhawk Battery, 1st Battalion, 14th Field Artillery Regiment, 75th Field Artillery Brigade, move to fire position an M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket System during a night live fire training as part of Exercise Spring Storm 23 held at Camp Tapa, Estonia, May 25, 2023. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Agustín Montañez)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.25.2023 Date Posted: 05.26.2023 09:44 Photo ID: 7820366 VIRIN: 230525-Z-XG945-1036 Resolution: 5556x3704 Size: 1.64 MB Location: TAPA, EE Web Views: 9 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Exercise Spring Storm 23 Concludes with Explosive HIMARS Night Live Fire [Image 9 of 9], by SSG Agustin Montanez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.