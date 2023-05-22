Exercise Spring Storm 23 Concludes with Explosive HIMARS Night Live Fire

U.S. Soldiers assigned to the Blackhawk Battery, 1st Battalion, 14th Field Artillery Regiment, 75th Field Artillery Brigade, drive off an M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket System after completing a night live fire training as part of Exercise Spring Storm 23 held at Camp Tapa, Estonia, May 25, 2023. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Agustín Montañez)

