U.S. Soldiers assigned to the Blackhawk Battery, 1st Battalion, 14th Field Artillery Regiment, 75th Field Artillery Brigade, load pods into the back of an M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket System during a night live fire training as part of Exercise Spring Storm 23 held at Camp Tapa, Estonia, May 25, 2023. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Agustín Montañez)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.25.2023 Date Posted: 05.26.2023 09:44 Photo ID: 7820374 VIRIN: 230525-Z-XG945-1141 Resolution: 4146x2764 Size: 1.13 MB Location: TAPA, EE Web Views: 8 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Exercise Spring Storm 23 Concludes with Explosive HIMARS Night Live Fire [Image 9 of 9], by SSG Agustin Montanez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.