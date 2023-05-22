AAPIHM Bataan Death March Memorial 5K

U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Justin Limos, 335th Training Squadron flight chief, Senior Airman Joshua Lynch, 81st Training Group commander’s executive assistant, and Capt. Patrick Noyes, 81st Training Group executive officer, pose for a photo with morale patches at the end of the Airmen from the World War II Bataan Death March Memorial 5K ruck and run during Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, May 25, 2023. AAPIHM is a month-long celebration which recognizes the contributions of Asian American and Pacific Islanders. (U.S. Air Force photo by Andrew Young)

