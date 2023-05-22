U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Justin Limos, 335th Training Squadron financial management learning center flight chief, gives opening remarks during the Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month social event at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, May 24, 2023. AAPIHM is a month-long celebration which recognizes the contributions of Asian American and Pacific Islanders. (U.S. Air Force photo by Andrew Young)

Date Taken: 05.25.2023 Location: BILOXI, MS, US