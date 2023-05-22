Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AAPIHM Bataan Death March Memorial 5K [Image 3 of 14]

    AAPIHM Bataan Death March Memorial 5K

    BILOXI, MS, UNITED STATES

    05.24.2023

    Photo by Andrew Young 

    81st Training Wing Public Affairs

    Airmen from the 81st Training Wing participate in the World War II Bataan Death March Memorial 5K run and ruck during Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, May 25, 2023. AAPIHM is a month-long celebration which recognizes the contributions of Asian American and Pacific Islanders. (U.S. Air Force photo by Andrew Young)

    Keesler Air Force Base
    Air Force
    Bataan Death March
    81st Training Wing
    Air Education and Training Command
    AAPIHM
    Memorial 5K

