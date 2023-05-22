Airmen from the 81st Training Wing gather for food, drinks, and a performance by the White Tiger Lion Dance team during the Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month social event at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, May 24, 2023. AAPIHM is a month-long celebration which recognizes the contributions of Asian American and Pacific Islanders. (U.S. Air Force photo by Andrew Young)
|Date Taken:
|05.24.2023
|Date Posted:
|05.26.2023 08:22
|Photo ID:
|7820250
|VIRIN:
|230524-F-TI822-2050
|Resolution:
|5987x3991
|Size:
|16.56 MB
|Location:
|BILOXI, MS, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
This work, AAPIHM Social & Dance Performance [Image 14 of 14], by Andrew Young, identified by DVIDS
