    AAPIHM Social & Dance Performance [Image 2 of 14]

    AAPIHM Social &amp; Dance Performance

    BILOXI, MS, UNITED STATES

    05.24.2023

    Photo by Andrew Young 

    81st Training Wing Public Affairs

    Airmen from the 81st Training Wing help themselves to cultural dishes during the Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month social event at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, May 24, 2023. AAPIHM is a month-long celebration which recognizes the contributions of Asian American and Pacific Islanders. (U.S. Air Force photo by Andrew Young)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AAPIHM Social & Dance Performance [Image 14 of 14], by Andrew Young, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

