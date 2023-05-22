Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Go Be Great: Elementary Students have Fun on the Field [Image 7 of 10]

    Go Be Great: Elementary Students have Fun on the Field

    ROTA, SPAIN

    05.18.2023

    Photo by Courtney Pollock 

    Naval Station Rota, Spain

    NAVAL STATION ROTA, Spain (May 18, 2023) Volunteers toss balls onto a parachute for Rota Elementary School students during field day activities, May 18, 2023. As the "Gateway to the Mediterranean,” NAVSTA Rota provides U.S, NATO and allied forces a strategic hub for operations in Europe, Africa and the Middle East. NAVSTA Rota is a force multiplier, capable of promptly deploying and supporting combat-ready forces through land, air and sea, enabling warfighters and their families, sustaining the fleet and fostering the U.S. and Spanish partnership. (U.S. Navy photo by Courtney Pollock)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.18.2023
    Date Posted: 05.26.2023 06:01
    Photo ID: 7820111
    VIRIN: 230518-N-GA645-1182
    Resolution: 2495x1663
    Size: 580.29 KB
    Location: ROTA, ES 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Go Be Great: Elementary Students have Fun on the Field [Image 10 of 10], by Courtney Pollock, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

