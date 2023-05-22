NAVAL STATION ROTA, Spain (May 18, 2023) A volunteer instructs Rota Elementary School students on the rules of the game prior to starting during field day, May 18, 2023. As the "Gateway to the Mediterranean,” NAVSTA Rota provides U.S, NATO and allied forces a strategic hub for operations in Europe, Africa and the Middle East. NAVSTA Rota is a force multiplier, capable of promptly deploying and supporting combat-ready forces through land, air and sea, enabling warfighters and their families, sustaining the fleet and fostering the U.S. and Spanish partnership. (U.S. Navy photo by Courtney Pollock)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.18.2023 Date Posted: 05.26.2023 06:02 Photo ID: 7820120 VIRIN: 230518-N-GA645-1150 Resolution: 3299x2199 Size: 1.14 MB Location: ROTA, ES Web Views: 3 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Go Be Great: Elementary Students have Fun on the Field [Image 10 of 10], by Courtney Pollock, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.