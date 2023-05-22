Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Go Be Great: Elementary Students have Fun on the Field [Image 6 of 10]

    Go Be Great: Elementary Students have Fun on the Field

    ROTA, SPAIN

    05.18.2023

    Photo by Courtney Pollock 

    Naval Station Rota, Spain

    NAVAL STATION ROTA, Spain (May 18, 2023) A volunteer instructs Rota Elementary School students on the rules of the game prior to starting during field day, May 18, 2023. As the "Gateway to the Mediterranean,” NAVSTA Rota provides U.S, NATO and allied forces a strategic hub for operations in Europe, Africa and the Middle East. NAVSTA Rota is a force multiplier, capable of promptly deploying and supporting combat-ready forces through land, air and sea, enabling warfighters and their families, sustaining the fleet and fostering the U.S. and Spanish partnership. (U.S. Navy photo by Courtney Pollock)

    Date Taken: 05.18.2023
    Date Posted: 05.26.2023 06:01
    Photo ID: 7820110
    VIRIN: 230518-N-GA645-1158
    Resolution: 2595x1730
    Size: 568.93 KB
    Location: ROTA, ES 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 1

    Go Be Great: Elementary Students have Fun on the Field

    Naval Station Rota
    DODEA
    Spain
    Field Day
    Rota Elementary School

