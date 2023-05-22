Go Be Great: Elementary Students have Fun on the Field

Photo By Courtney Pollock | NAVAL STATION ROTA, Spain (May 18, 2023) A volunteer instructs Rota Elementary School...... read more read more Photo By Courtney Pollock | NAVAL STATION ROTA, Spain (May 18, 2023) A volunteer instructs Rota Elementary School students on the rules of the game prior to starting during field day, May 18, 2023. As the "Gateway to the Mediterranean,” NAVSTA Rota provides U.S, NATO and allied forces a strategic hub for operations in Europe, Africa and the Middle East. NAVSTA Rota is a force multiplier, capable of promptly deploying and supporting combat-ready forces through land, air and sea, enabling warfighters and their families, sustaining the fleet and fostering the U.S. and Spanish partnership. (U.S. Navy photo by Courtney Pollock) see less | View Image Page

The courtyard of Rota Elementary School turned into a sea of rainbow colors as students gathered for the opening ceremony of field day, May 18, 2023. For many of the students – in kindergarten through fifth grade – this would be their first time experiencing field day.



"We are thrilled to bring back Field Day to our students after a three-year hiatus,” said Kenneth Kirk, principal at Rota Elementary School. “Many of our current students have never experienced this popular event, and we couldn't be more excited to share this tradition with them."



The tradition of field day brings nostalgia of many adults’ own school memories; a fun day spent outdoors with classmates in friendly competition, and hopefully a sweet treat at the end! Laurie Allard, physical education (PE) teacher at Rota Elementary School, hopes to create these fond memories for the students, but additionally, use it as a capstone event for the children’s PE class.



“Field Day is a student's demonstration of social emotional and physical education skills and standards acquired throughout the school year,” she said. “It includes components of health, specific locomotions sport and game skills, the importance of activity and always with a sprinkle of kindness, teamwork and sportsmanship.”



Allard’s physical education theme this school year was “go be great.” Through the various stations, the children were testing their skills and trying new things. Stations included parachutes, chicken taco tag, obstacle courses, bounce houses, active candyland, running the track, and more.



As the kids excitedly moved between the stations around the field, both Allard and Kirk emphasized that an event of this magnitude would not have been possible without the support of the Naval Station (NAVSTA) Rota community. Child & Youth Programs, EDIS, Girl Scouts, Morale, Welfare and Recreation (MWR), and Parent Teacher Student Association (PTSA) all collaborated in the planning and implementation of this event.



This was in addition to over 70 parents and volunteers from throughout the community – U.S. Naval Hospital, Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 1, Air Operations, NCTAMS, Chiefs Association, and more – who showed up early that morning to lead, play, and coach the students through the activities.



“It takes a village and loads of energy to work with a wide range of active kids for the day's events,” said Allard. “I saw so many volunteers stepping up and being silly right along with our students. It was great!”



As the event wound down and students transitioned to lunch, smiles and laughter were seen and heard throughout the school. Field day had returned, and it’s apparent that these students had created their own memories of this tradition.



"We are grateful for the support of our community volunteers and partners who made this event possible,” said Kirk. “Their generosity and dedication were instrumental in ensuring that our students had a fun and memorable experience."



Rota Elementary School is Department of Defense Education Activity (DoDEA) school located on Naval Station (NAVSTA) Rota military base. In conjunction with David Glasgow Farragut (DGF) Middle/High School, the combined campus provides education for installation children, kindergarten through 12th grade. Rota Elementary School was awarded the National Blue Ribbon Award for 2022.



