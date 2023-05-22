NAVAL STATION ROTA, Spain (May 18, 2023) Students at Rota Elementary School play a ball game during field day activities, May 18, 2023. As the "Gateway to the Mediterranean,” NAVSTA Rota provides U.S, NATO and allied forces a strategic hub for operations in Europe, Africa and the Middle East. NAVSTA Rota is a force multiplier, capable of promptly deploying and supporting combat-ready forces through land, air and sea, enabling warfighters and their families, sustaining the fleet and fostering the U.S. and Spanish partnership. (U.S. Navy photo by Courtney Pollock)
|Date Taken:
|05.18.2023
|Date Posted:
|05.26.2023 06:02
|Photo ID:
|7820113
|VIRIN:
|230518-N-GA645-1195
|Resolution:
|2539x1693
|Size:
|825.92 KB
|Location:
|ROTA, ES
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Go Be Great: Elementary Students have Fun on the Field [Image 10 of 10], by Courtney Pollock, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Go Be Great: Elementary Students have Fun on the Field
