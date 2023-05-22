Military Personnel Assist with Debris after Typhoon Mawar

YIGO, Guam (May 25, 2023) - U.S. Army Specialist Isaac Georgson of E3 Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) packed his power tools in his car and went to work clearing downed trees on Route GU-9 the morning after Typhoon Mawar hit the island of Guam. Regional military commands are actively aiding in recovery efforts as Guam and the CNMI recuperate from the devastation of Typhoon Mawar.

