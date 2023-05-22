Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Military Personnel Assist with Debris after Typhoon Mawar [Image 5 of 5]

    Military Personnel Assist with Debris after Typhoon Mawar

    GUAM

    05.25.2023

    Photo by Rachel Landers 

    Joint Region Marianas

    YIGO, Guam (May 25, 2023) - U.S. Army Specialist Isaac Georgson of E3 Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) packed his power tools in his car and went to work clearing downed trees on Route GU-9 the morning after Typhoon Mawar hit the island of Guam. Regional military commands are actively aiding in recovery efforts as Guam and the CNMI recuperate from the devastation of Typhoon Mawar.

    This work, Military Personnel Assist with Debris after Typhoon Mawar [Image 5 of 5], by Rachel Landers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    GUAM
    THAAD
    MAWAR

