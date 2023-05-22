POLARIS POINT, Guam (May 26, 2023) - High winds from Typhoon Mawar left behind substantial damage and debris across Polaris Point in Piti. The typhoon hit the island in the late May. Regional military commands are actively aiding in recovery efforts as Guam and the CNMI recuperate after the devastation.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.25.2023 Date Posted: 05.26.2023 03:43 Photo ID: 7820002 VIRIN: 230525-O-CM160-257 Resolution: 4000x3000 Size: 1.79 MB Location: GU Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Polaris Point after Typhoon Mawar [Image 5 of 5], by Rachel Landers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.